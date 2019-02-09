The Ministry of External Affairs has sharply reacted to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement on PM Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the northeastern state is an alienable part of India. In 2014, the Chinese government in its official map had included the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and part of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement on Saturday said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, hours after China objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. The external affairs ministry said Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of the country. Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had opposed PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said China’s position on the China-India border is consistent and clear.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China doesn’t recognise the area which India calls Arunachal Pradesh. She further urged the Indian government to refrain from any action that may lead to an escalation of disputes and complicates the boundary question.

However, this is not the first time China has objected to a visit by an Indian leader to Arunachal Pradesh, but it often issues statements calling Arunachal Pradesh as a part of its territory.

In 2014, the Chinese government in its official map had included the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and part of Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to North East, inaugurated a slew of development projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

