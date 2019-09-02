India on Monday said that former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot false narrative by Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressed the media soon after Indian deputy High Commissioner met Jadhav in Pakistan.

India says Kulbhushan Jadhav under extreme pressure to parrot false narrative by Pakistan: The External Affairs Ministry on Monday said that Kulbhushan Jadhav appeared to be under immense pressure to parrot a false narrative forced by Pakistan. India released the statement soon after Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was allowed to meet Jadhav in Islamabad. India was allowed to meet Jadhav weeks after the International Court of Justice ordered Islamabad to give India consular access to Jadhav and to review his death sentence too.

It was the first time that a delegation from India was allowed to meet Jadhav since his arrest from Balochistan by the Pakistan security forces back in 2016. The former Naval officer was sentenced to death in Pakistan over the allegations of spying and terrorism.

The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing the media that India would decide a further course of action after receiving a detailed report from our Charge d’ Affaires and determining the extent of conformity to the ICJ directives. He added that India awaits a comprehensive report and Jadhav’s mother have already been briefed regarding today’s development.

Here’s take a look at the timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case:

March 3, 2016: Pakistan security forces arrest Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer from Balochistan.

March 24, 2016: Pak authorities claim that Jadhav was an Indian spy and accused him of spying and terrorism.

March 26, 2016: India denies Pakistan’s accusations against Jadhav and argued that Jadhav owns a cargo business in Iran.

March 29, 2016: India seeks consular access to Jadhav but Pakistan denies. India makes 16 such requests over the year.

April 10, 2017: Pakistan pronounces death sentence to Jadhav on the charges of espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, India counters calling it a case of premeditated murder.

April 11, 2017: Former external affairs minister and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj says in the parliament that India would go out of its ways to ensure justice to Jadhav.

April 14, 2017: India seeks a copy of Jadhav’s charge sheet and Pak court’s judgment in the death sentence of Jadhav. It again seeks consular access to him.

April 27, 2017: Sushma Swaraj writes to the then Pakistan foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz and requests him to allow Jadhav’s family to visit him.

May 9, 2017: The International Court of Justice stays Jadhav’s execution after India approached the ICJ at The Hague against the Pakistan military court’s decision in Jadhav’s case.

May 18, 2017: ICJ tells Islamabad to put on hold Jadhav’s pending till its last order.

December 26, 2017: After more than a year, Jadhav meets his wife and mother for the first time after arrest.

April 22, 2018: The ICJ hearing in Jadhav’s case to February 2019.

February 18, 2019: The 4-day hearing in Jadhav’s case begins.

February 20, 2019: India asks the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence.

July 4, 2019; ICJ sets July 17 as the date to deliver its verdict in Jadhav’s case.

July 17, 2019: ICJ announces that Pakistan should review the death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav and provide him consular access.

September 1, 2019: Pakistan offers consular access to Jadhav.

