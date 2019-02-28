The government on Thursday has categorically stated that there will be no deal over the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the neighbouring country, Pakitan on Wednesday morning. The two countries are exchanging fire along the LoC for the last three days.

India on Thursday stated that there is no question of any deal for securing the release of Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan. As per reports, India has rejected any possibility of a deal with Pakistan to secure the release of Indian Air Force pilot and stressed that New Delhi expected the officer to be repatriated unconditionally and immediately. The government is waiting for his credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the pilot would be returned if that meant de-escalation of tension between the two countries, reported Geo News as saying. On being asked if he is open to meeting his Indian counterpart on sidelines of the OIC meet in Dubai, Qureshi said Pakistan is willing to consider returning Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India if it means de-escalation.

The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said that it has lost a MiG 21 Bison fighter jet and an IAF pilot was missing in action after his aircraft was shot down by Pakistani jet. India summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India. The government also objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured IAF personnel in clear violation of all norms of the Geneva Convention.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and India continued to exchange firing along the Line of Control. The Army said Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at 1 pm and that the Indian troops were responding to it with the benefitting reply.

