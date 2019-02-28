India has reacted to Pakistan's gesture that they will set free wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. They said that the wing pilot is not an aggressor and was taken into custody by Pakistan through illegal means. India has also stated that he has forcefully given his service details to Pakistan.

India has stated that the captive wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman is not an aggressor who has attacked Pakistan. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday while addressing the joint session of Parliament in the wake of rising tension with India had said that they will be released the captive pilot tomorrow. He had said that Pakistan had offered a dialogue to India but the response was not good, adding that it will be a peace gesture by Pakistan towards India.

Imran Khan alleged that he tried to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday (Wednesday) as well, but could not succeed in his bid to de-escalate the rising tension between India and Pakistan. Imran further warned India by saying his attempts to de-escalate the tension must not be read as Pakistan’s weakness but as a peace gesture to solve the problem between two countries.

The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday had said that it has lost a MiG 21 Bison fighter jet and an IAF pilot was missing in action after his aircraft was shot down by Pakistani jet. India also summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India. The government also objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured IAF personnel in clear violation of all norms of the Geneva Convention.

