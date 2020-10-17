Coronavirus: Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that the country has reached an unprecedented peak as active cases drop below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that the country has reached an unprecedented peak as active cases drop below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet that India scales an unprecedented peak, active cases drop below the 8L mark for the first time in 1.5 months. “This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of RECOVERIES and steadily falling number of FATALITIES,” it said in another tweet.

With a spike of 62,212 new cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 74,32,681 on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,95,087 active cases and 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,12,998.

The active cases have dropped below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in one-and-half months, the ministry said. As per the MoHFW, “This significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to a high number of recoveries and steadily falling number of fatalities.”

