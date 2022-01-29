Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, stated in a press briefing that there had been recent incidences in which extremist individuals attempted to vandalize diplomatic facilities overseas.

The issue of Khalistan supporters disrespecting Gandhiji at a rally on January 26 is finally gaining traction in India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sufficient steps had been taken to prevent the destruction of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, stated in a press briefing that there had been recent incidences in which extremist individuals attempted to vandalize diplomatic facilities overseas. In Washington, DC, an attempt was made to destroy the Gandhi statue. We’ve raised the problem with the different host governments and demanded that they take action, the government official assured. To provide proper security, we cooperate closely with local authorities and host governments, he added.

The statement comes in the wake of a recent occurrence in which supporters of Khalistan staged protests in several nations on January 26. Outside the Indian High Commission in London, a copy of the Indian Constitution and the Indian flag was burned. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington was vandalized during a rally in support of Indian farmers protesting the country’s agricultural policies. A yellow Khalistani flag was placed over the statue’s head and face, as well as cardboard cutouts and posters, plastered on it.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this has happened not just in Washington, but also in Milan, where Khalistani militants had set up their flag in front of the Indian embassy. The extremist group has been active in a number of European nations, including Italy and the United Kingdom, where similar operations have been observed in the past.

Speculations are being raised that these Khalistani elements have Pakistani assistance owing to the fact that the protestors have been spotted screaming pro-Pakistan chants on many occasions.