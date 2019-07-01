In the midst of already prevailing farmer distress and economic downturn, another big challenge is waiting ahead. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a report saying that India has witnessed the driest June in 5 years.

India witnessed its driest June in the past 5 years due to a delay in monsoon rains, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report. The announcement has come in the time when the country is already facing agricultural distress and economic slowdown.

In totality, the monsoon rains were a third lower than average. In some states including the northern state of Uttar Pradesh known for the production of sugar cane, the rainfall was as much as 61 per cent lower, according to the IMD data.

The monsoon covers nearly the entire country usually by July 1, but this year it has covered less than two-thirds of the country area so far, as per the IMD data. If the country doesn’t receive rainfall in the next 2 to 3 weeks, the situation is expected to become worse as the country can face a severe drought crisis. The country is still grappling from the last year drought that affected crops, killed livestock, and dried the water bodies/reservoirs.

The monsoon first arrived in Kerala on June 8, but the Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea weakened its progress by drawing moisture away from it. More than half of country’s agricultural land area depends upon rainfall, hence the scarcity of rainfall in this monsoon season is a big cause of worry for everyone.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App