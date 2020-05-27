India sends out a tough message to Beijing and said that it will not stop the developing infrastructure in strategic areas located near LAC.

India will remain firm and will not step back amid the ongoing troop confrontations in eastern Ladakh. India has also given a tough message to Beijing that it will not stop developing infrastructure in areas located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Reports reveal that the country’s leadership has taken this decision in the wake of China’s efforts to hinder India’s development moves in areas like Sikkim and Ladakh.

The decision was taken on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and three other Chiefs. Earlier to this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with CDS and other chiefs and decided to send more troops in order to match up to China’s military strength in some areas.

Further, the three-day conference of the Army top commanders will also begin today and is likely to focus on the critical situation in eastern Ladakh. Reports suggest that Chinese and India troops are engaged in eyeball-to-eyeball face-off in areas like Galwan Valley, Daulat Beg Oldie, Pangong Tso and Demchok

Also Read: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers

It all started on May 5 when the troops of both sides got engaged in a violent face-off at Pangong Tso lake. Not just this, reports reveal that Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday has ordered the military to go up with the preparedness and get ready for worst-case scenarios. Though, he didn’t specify any threat, his comments came after the faceoff between the soldiers of China and India at LAC.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App