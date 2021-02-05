India has cleared 156 defence facilities for export, including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, artillery guns, battle tanks and missiles, anti-tank mines and explosives. This is considered a significant development in light of the "Make in India" push.

India has cleared 156 defence facilities for export, including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, artillery guns, battle tanks and missiles, anti-tank mines and explosives. This is considered a significant development in light of the “Make in India” push. According to the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) list, there are 19 aeronautical systems, 41 weapons and combat systems, 4 missile systems, 27 electronic and communication systems, 10 life pr systems, 4 microelectronic devices, 28 naval systems, 16 Nuclear Biological Chemical equipment NBC and 7 other materials.

The country’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 took off amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with the buzz around “AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” and “Make in India” push. This makes India set for Aatmanirbhar in Defence focusing on Vocal for local and it might be shifting new paradigm in the country’s defence capabilities. HAL Tejas, the star attraction of Indian indigenously made multirole missiles are ready for export now along with other missiles.

According to the defence development export promotion strategy 2020, the nation aims to achieve the export of defence equipment worth Rs.35,000 crore by 2025. India is now looking to increase its defence exports to improve strategic ties with friendly foreign countries, targeting $5 billion of all defence exports. Aimed at rising exports and developing a self-reliant domestic defence industry, a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 crore ($25 billion) is the goal of the policy.

The Defence Ministry has handled over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).