To register, beneficiaries can register either through an existing account on Co-Win or register onsite by vaccinator.

India is all set to roll out Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years beginning January 3, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on December 25. In the guidelines issued so far, the Union Health Ministry has said that children will be administered Covaxin. Anyone born in 2007 or later will be now eligible to get a Covid-19.

To register, beneficiaries can register either through an existing account on Co-Win or register onsite by vaccinator. Covaxin will be free for everyone irrespective of income status.

As we await an action plan on how the vaccination will take place, here are a few rollout options that the Centre can consider:

Special slots for children and parents in current centres Vaccination camps in schools Vaccination camps in colleges for 1st year students Vaccination kiosks at exam centres Door-to-door drives to be carried out by municipal corporations Vaccination camps to be set up at Panchayat offices

Some pointers can be considered while designing an action plan for vaccination for children include: