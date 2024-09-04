India Sets New Record with Highest-Ever Medal Tally at Paralympics, Surpassing Tokyo Games Performance

India celebrated its most successful Paralympics yet, achieving a record-breaking medal haul in Paris. Surpassing its previous best from the Tokyo Paralympic Games, India clinched 20 medals, including 3 golds, 7 silvers, and 10 bronzes. The nation’s athletes excelled, particularly in track and field events, lifting India to the 17th spot on the medal table by the end of day six.

On a remarkable day for Indian para-athletes, five medals were secured, highlighting the nation’s growing strength in the Paralympics. The latest tally included two silver and three bronze medals in various track and field disciplines.

Outstanding Performances in Javelin and High Jump

India’s dominance in javelin was underscored by the performances of Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar in the F46 category. Singh, with a throw of 65.62 meters, won the silver, while world record holder Gurjar took home the bronze with a throw of 64.96 meters. The F46 category is designated for athletes with moderate impairments in one or both arms or limb deficiencies.

The high jumpers also shone brightly. Sharad Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu secured silver and bronze in the T63 finals with jumps of 1.88m and 1.85m, respectively. The T63 category caters to athletes with impairments in one leg or those missing limbs above the knee.

Rising Star Deepthi Jeevanji Claims Bronze in 400m

Adding to India’s medal tally, world champion sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji secured a bronze in the women’s 400m (T20) event. The 20-year-old clocked 55.82 seconds, finishing behind Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey’s Aysel Onder. This event marked Jeevanji’s debut at the Paralympic Games, a remarkable achievement considering her journey.

Jeevanji, hailing from a humble background in Kalleda Village, Telangana, was discovered during a school athletics meet and identified as having an intellectual impairment. Overcoming societal challenges, she rose to prominence, winning gold at last year’s Asian Para Games and setting a world record at the Para World Championships in May.

Shooter Avani Lekhara’s Mixed Campaign Ends Without a Medal

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who made history earlier in the Games by becoming the first Indian woman to win consecutive Paralympic gold medals, narrowly missed another podium finish. Competing in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event, she placed fifth with a score of 420.6. Despite the result, Lekhara’s earlier triumph in the 10m air rifle event remains a highlight of her campaign.

In the SH1 category, which features athletes with lower-limb impairments, Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop took gold, followed by Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova and China’s Zhang with silver and bronze, respectively.

Shot Put and Archery: Challenges and Close Calls

Bhagyashri Jadhav, competing in her second Paralympic Games, finished fifth in the women’s shot put (F34) with a throw of 7.28m. Jadhav, who became a para-athlete after losing the use of her legs in an accident, fought valiantly but fell short of a podium finish. China’s Lijuan Zou won gold with a season’s best of 9.14m.

In archery, Pooja Jatyan’s journey ended in the quarterfinals against China’s Wu Chunyan. Despite a strong start that saw her leading by two sets, Jatyan could not sustain her momentum and ultimately lost 4-6. The match was a testament to her skill and resilience, having pushed a seasoned competitor to the brink.

