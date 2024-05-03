India Slammed Pakistan Of Having Dubious Track Record Across All Areas

In a session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India delivered a pointed criticism against Pakistan, highlighting what it described as the latter’s “most dubious track record” across various aspects. Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, expressed disapproval of the “destructive and pernicious” remarks made by Pakistan’s envoy during the assembly.

The exchange follows remarks by Pakistan’s UN envoy, Munir Akram, which included references to sensitive issues such as Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address on the ‘Culture of Peace’.

Ambassador Kamboj emphasized India’s commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and cultivating a culture of peace amidst challenging times. She urged for decorum and diplomacy in discussions, urging certain delegations, implicitly referring to Pakistan, to align with principles of respect and diplomacy.

Kamboj underscored terrorism’s contradiction to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions, which advocate compassion, understanding, and coexistence. She urged Member States to actively work towards nurturing a genuine culture of peace, emphasizing the need for unity in addressing global challenges.

Addressing the assembly, Kamboj highlighted the significant challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and uneven development. She expressed concern over growing intolerance, discrimination, and violence based on religion or belief, stressing the importance of a united response from the global community.

The doctrine of Ahimsa, championed by Mahatma Gandhi, was cited by Kamboj as a cornerstone of India’s commitment to peace. She underscored India’s rich religious diversity, noting its historical role as a refuge for persecuted faiths and its embrace of tolerance and coexistence.

India also commended Bangladesh for presenting a resolution on the ‘Culture of Peace’, which it proudly co-sponsored, signaling its commitment to fostering harmony and understanding on the international stage.

The remarks at the UNGA underscore the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, reflecting broader geopolitical dynamics in the region. As both countries navigate complex challenges, diplomatic exchanges at international forums like the UNGA play a crucial role in shaping perceptions and fostering dialogue.