The government of India on Sunday strongly and categorically rejected "the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the OIC. It said that the OIC has no right in matters strictly related to India's internal affairs, which includes the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India.

During the Organisation of Islamic Conference Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) meeting held in Niger, Africa from November 27-28, Pakistan tried to bring up the Kashmir issue, which was not even scheduled on the agenda. India, immediately dismissed the request and any resolution passed by the OIC out of hand.

Pakistan tried raising the dilemma in Kashmir, hoping the OIC would pass a resolution favoring Pakistan at the expense of India. Pakistan and several other Islamic countries have been on edge since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomous status, turning it into an union territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying that it strongly and categorically rejects “the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM session in Niamey, Republic of Niger, held on November 27-28, 2020.” It also said that it has always maintained its stand on the OIC having no right in matters strictly related to India’s internal affairs, which includes the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India.

Also read: China eyeing to build major dam on Brahmaputra River

Also read: India’s Vaccine Hunt: PM Modi to interact with three teams developing Covid-19 vaccine today

Additionally, the ties of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with Pakistan have been much strained lately, with Saudi Arabia was offended when Pakistan set out to establish another group of Islamic countries alongside Turkey and Malaysia. It demanded early repayment of a loan worth $3 billion from Pakistan. The money was lent to Pakistan in 2018 when Imran Khan had come to power. Meanwhile, the UAE decided to invalid all the visas of citizens belonging to Pakistan, citing security issues. When Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi requested the OIC to consider this matter, he did not elicit much support.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurating Varanasi-Prayagraj key highway project on agenda