On Thursday, India slammed Pakistan over the latter's statement on Ram Mandir Temple, asking Islamabad to desist from interfering in New Delhi's internal affairs and refrain from communal incitement.

India on Thursday hit back at Pakistan over the latter’s statement on Ram Mandir Temple, asking Islamabad to desist from interfering in New Delhi’s internal affairs and refrain from ‘communal incitement’. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said such comments by the country that denies its own minorities their religious rights are deeply regrettable.

Pakistan on Wednesday criticised the foundation laying of the Ram temple. Srivastava said that they had seen the press statement by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a matter internal to India. It should desist from interfering in India’s affairs and refrain from communal incitement.

He added that while this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross-border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable. Many Pakistani Hindus have expressed their happiness with the Bhoomipujan event. Indians across the globe including in the United States of America celebrated and offered prayers to Lord Ram on the day of Bhoomi pujan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. This foundation stone laying ceremony called bhoomipujan marked the start of the construction of the Ram Mandir.

