India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan for denying overflight clearance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight. The MEA’s statement comes just a few hours after Pakistan denied to allow its airspace for PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States. The MEA said Islamabad should reflect on its decision to deviate from global practice and reconsider habit of misrepresenting reasons for unilateral action.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India regrets the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight for a second time in two weeks, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country.

Earlier in the day, India asked Pakistan to allow PM Modi’s flight to enter rival country’s airspace. Just in hours, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad had been informed of Pakistan’s decision to not allow PM Modi’s flight to fly over the country’s airspace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to 27. Pm Modi is attending the Howdy Modi diaspora event on September 22 along with US President Donald Trump. He will also address the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27. PM Imran Khan is also addressing the UN General Assembly on September 27.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar: Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action. 2/2 https://t.co/D5rlr8EneI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Earlier this month, Pakistan refused to allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland.

The relations between the two countries turned worse when Centre abrogated Article 370 that provided the special status to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan not only downgraded diplomatic ties with India following the decision but also blamed India for placing strict restrictions that are currently imposed in Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App