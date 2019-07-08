India lodged a strong protest over a report released by the UN Office of the High Commission for Human Rights on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the report is merely a continuation of a false narrative.

India on Monday criticised the UN Human Rights Office over its recent report on civilian torture in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian security forces. The government said the UN’s report relies on unverified sources of information. The government also claimed that the report is false and motivated narrative and ignores the cross-border terrorism dispute emanating from Pakistan.

UN Office of the High Commission for Human Rights said in an update of the report that neither Pakistan nor India have taken any steps to solve the numerous disputes raised in the Indian state Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released their first-ever report on Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar lashed out at the report and said, the update of the report released by the UN Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) is a false and motivated narrative on the situation in the state Jammu and Kashmir. He further added that the report is in violation of India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Kumar said the update seems to be an effort to make parity between World’s largest and the most vibrant democracy and a country that openly practices terrorism sponsored by the state. He further added that the Indian government has lodged a strong protest with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the update.

In 2018, the UN in its first report on Kashmir had called for an independent international investigation into reports of rights violations like rape, torture and extrajudicial killings in the region. The Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a Kashmir human rights group, had advocated for a UN investigation of what it calls an endemic use of torture by government forces in the disputed region.

