India has slipped to the 81st rank in Corruption Perceptions Index, according to a new report released by the not-for-profit organisation Transparency International (TI). The report says that India's ranking in corruption index in last 2-3 years has improved but there are signs of weakening at the same time. TI has also expressed its concern about the growing attacks on journalists and activists.

In comparison to last year, India has become more corrupt, proves the Corruption Perceptions Index released by the Berlin-based non-government organisation Transparency International (TI). TI has ranked India at 80 among a group of 180 countries. The Corruption Perception Index 2017 has termed India as the worst offenders in the Asia-Pacific region. In last 2-3 years India’s ranking has improved but at the same time, there are signs of weakening. The TI index measure countries on the perception of corruption in public sector.

It uses a scale of its kind under which countries are rated from 0 to 100 in terms of corruption. India’s score remained same at 40 points in both 2016 and 2017. Two island countries, one New Zealand and other Singapore scored highest in corruption index with 89 and 84 marks respectively. Surprisingly, the majority of the ranked countries scored below 50 in the index. In comparison to the global average of 43 in the index, India scored 40 in 2017 index. According to the 2017 rankings, African nation Somalia is the most corrupted country in the world.

ALSO READ: Rebuking PM Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar says only Congress is an alternative to BJP

Transparency International in its report has expressed its concern about the growing threats to the journalists, activists, opposition leaders and even staff of law enforcement or watchdog agencies. Asia Pacific region countries like India, Philippines and Maldives are among the worst regional offenders Limitation in press work and attack on the journalists have made these countries more prone to corruption.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a not for profit organisation working for the betterment of the journalists, has said that 15 journalists in last 6 years were murdered while working on the corruption stories. TI report has also stated that corruption in non-government organisations (NGOs) and media have increased in past times. Speaking on the sidelines of releasing its 2017 perception corruption index, PI managing director, Patricia Moreira said, ” Given current crackdowns on both civil and the media worldwide, we need more to protect those speak up.”

ALSO READ: PNB scam: From Rolls Royce Ghost to Porsche Panamera, ED seizes 9 luxury cars belonging to Nirav Modi

ALSO READ: Delhi bureaucrats to boycott meetings with CM Arvind Kejriwal till he apologises in Delhi Chief Secretary assault case

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App