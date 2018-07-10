Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday held comprehensive dialogue to review bilateral talks between both countries. A total of 11 MoUs have been signed between India and South Korea in the field of biotechnology, bioeconomics, ICT and telecommunications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 10, held the talks with Korean President Moon-Jae-In at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The Korean President also met Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and inspected a guard of honour. Moon Jae-in also visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Moon-Jae-In was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook. During the talks, PM Modi and President Moon discussed many key points including defence cooperation and ways to boost trade.

A total of 11 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed between India and South Korea on cooperation in the field of biotechnology and bioeconomics, including cooperation in the field of ICT and telecommunications.

After the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, “Adding substance to our Special Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi and President of Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in had extensive discussions covering all aspects of our bilateral relationship towards infusing new momentum in our ties.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More