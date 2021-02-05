A group of ex IFS officers, including Ajay Swarup, Mohan Kumar, Vishnu Prakash and J S Sapra, on Thursday have come out in support of farm laws and expressed that liberalising the agricultural sector will benefit farmers in the long run.

Amid intensifying farmer stir with polarised views pouring in from Indian and International celebrities, a group of Ex (Indian Foreign Service) IFS officers have come in support of farm laws. Around 20 ex IFS officers, including Ajay Swarup, Mohan Kumar, Vishnu Prakash and J S Sapra, on Thursday have released an official statement stating the farm laws passed by the Centre are going to benefit farmers in the long run.

Expressing that one cannot have the cake and eat it too, the ex IFS officers said that the balance between market foces and farmers’ welfare is very delicate and it is government’s prerogative to strike that balance. They also underlined that India will gradually allow the market to decide prices of agricultural produce because it is in the fundamental interest of the Indian farmers and will double their income.

Furthermore, they asserted that developed countries have an opportunity to be on the right side of the history and must support the efforts of developing countries to amend WTO agreement on agriculture and accommodate legitimate demands.

The statement by ex-IFS officers supporting the farm laws has come in the backdrop of tweets made by International pop singer Rihanna and Climate activist Greta Thunberg criticising India on farmer agitation. Responding to which, an array of Indian celebrities have called for an amicable solution of the issue and urged the former to restrain from making irresponsible statements and indulging in an anti-India propaganda.