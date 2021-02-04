After global celebrities showed support to farmer protests on Twitter, a number of Indian ministers, celebrities, sportspersons and other influential people called out foreign "propaganda" and stated that "India Stands United".

In a significant development around the farmer protests, a new angle of involvement of foreign hands has emerged recently. Social media has been divided into two groups after singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty shared an article on India’s farmer protests on Twitter and asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?”.

After Rihanna’s tweet, several other global personalities like Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, Jay Seana and Dr Zeus tweeted in support of the Indian farmers who have been protesting against three agriculture laws of the central government.

In response to Rihanna’s tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a campaign on Twitter, India is United campaign.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that no propaganda could deter India’s unity! He added that no propaganda could stop India to attain new heights! He said that propaganda cannot decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can, India stands united and together to achieve progress. He added hashtags, India Against Propaganda and India Together in the end.

After Shah’s tweet, a number of ministers, celebrities, sportspersons and other influential people came out and made similar tweets using ‘India Together’ and ‘Indian against propaganda’ hashtags.

No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether https://t.co/ZJXYzGieCt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2021

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021