IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Indian Air Force broke the line of control, entering Pakistan after twelve days of traumatic Pulwama attack. Destructing a major terrorist camp, India has attacked with its second surgical strike. Reports state that 1,000 kilograms of bombs were dropped at Balakot, Pakistan. After different claims from Pakistan and India, the confusion about Balakot prevails. While Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor says India attacked in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, India calls it an attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

IAF strikes PoK: Early morning on Tuesday, Indian fighter jets attacked terrorist hubs in Pakistan resulting in the destruction of many training camps of Jaish e Mohammed. The terror outfit that stands responsible for Pulwama suicidal attack, Jaish e Mohammed was targeted in this attack by Indian Air Force.

There has been no official confirmation of it until now but the sources claim that Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian air force crossed the line of control and attacked with precision aerial bombs on the terror camps. The strike caused a large amount of damage but the exact estimate are still not available.

The strike is said to have taken place at around 4 am at Balakot, Pakistan. According to the claim by Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Indian Air Force has attacked Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and not Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. He claimed that Indian Air Force jets dropped the bombs in Balakot village of Muzaffarpur sector situated in the occupied territory, not in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

Confusing persists to exist as there are two towns named Balakot in the same area of Pakistan. But only one of them is attacked by Indian on the surgical strike 2 which is said to be located in the Azad Kashmir” area of Pakistan. While India claims that the Balakot attacked by AIF is located in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the statement was quoted by Vijay Gokhle, Foreign Secretary of India.

The city is an important area located near the line of control between India and Pakistan and there have been many cease-fire violations in the last few years at Balakot. It is one of the areas where Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfits reside.

