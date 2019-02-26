IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Indian Air Force pounced back at Pakistan's terror outfits on Tuesday. Three launchpads targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked Balakot, Pakistan and resulted in the destruction of training camps. Early morning, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the strike in a briefing. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has called an all-party meeting at 5 pm, today.

India Strikes Back: Following the striking move by Indian Air Force, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has called an all-party meeting at 5 pm today, reports sources. According to the latest reports, it is being stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed the President and Vice-President about the air strikes which took place at the Jaish launch pads in Balakot across LoC.

NSA Ajit Doval with the support of Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa are assessing the situation on the Indian borders and looking after the security needs. Most political parties are coming forward with their support, encouraging the move by Indian Air Force. Rahul Gandhi is also seen lauding Indian Air Force pilots for the air-strikes in Pakistan. The Congress leader tweeted and appreciated the movement.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has called an all-party meeting at 5pm today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ByYTntwdFy — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

NSA Ajit Doval along with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa is reviewing the security situation on the borders after #IndianAirForce strikes at JeM terror camp in Balakot across LoC. pic.twitter.com/LAu3dMPohE — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

#WATCH Foreign Secy says,"This facility in Balakot was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar…The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualty. It's located in deep forest on a hilltop" pic.twitter.com/QENnnkU5Rh — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force executed its second strike against Pakistan’s terror group, after 12 days of traumatic Pulwama attack. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in a media briefing that Indian Air Force pounced back on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Balakot village of Muzzafarpur. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was quoted saying that 350 terrorists are killed in air strikes by the IAF. Wherein India targeted three terror launchpads and one of them was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Vijay Gokhle informed that all the borders are imitated to be on high alert.

