India Strikes Back: The Ministry of External affairs (MeA) has confirmed the air strikes by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) launchpads in Balakot village of Muzzafarpur which falls in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said 350 terrorists were killed in the air strikes by the IAF. Three terror launchpads were targeted by the Indian Air Force including one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The foreign secretary said that all borders have been put on high alert, and information related to attack on terror launch pads has been intimated to Pakistan as well.

The operation was carried out by squadron number 1 and 7, reported sources and the attack took place using 1000 kg of explosives. There were no concrete steps taken by the Pakistan government following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, added Gokhale.

The foreign secretary said, “This facility in Balakot was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar…The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualty. It’s located in deep forest on a hilltop”, reported ANI. It’ being also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had briefs both President and Vice-President about the air strikes by the Indian Air Force at Jaish launch pads in Balakot across LoC, said sources.

