A joint press meet is scheduled to be held in New Delhi at 5 pm in which Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will brief the nation about the present situation along the Line of Control. Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had also briefed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the present situation on the ground .

The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Navy will hold the joint press meet at 5 pm today in New Delhi. As the tension between India and Pakistan prevail after both the nations claimed to have struck each other with jet fighters. However, Pakistan also claimed to have captured one of the jet pilot named Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhman. Pakistan Army had released a video that shows a blindfolded man, identifying himself as a Wing Commander and gives out his service number.

Meanwhile, India has strongly objected to Pakistan over putting out photographs and videos of the pilot on the social media. it has asked Pakistan to ensure immediate release and safe return of the pilot. The tension have been escalating between India and Pakistan as the two countries launched air strikes on each other in the last few days. Earlier on Tuesday, India launched a pre-emptive and non-military attack on terror camps in Pakistan. In the retaliation, Pakistan launched an attack on India’s military camps on Wednesday morning.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had also briefed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the situation on the ground, mainly about ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir region. The three service chiefs have also briefed her about the measures that had taken in the last 24 hours to ensure security. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow, will also brief the Cabinet committee on the present situation.

