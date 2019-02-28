Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets 3 service chiefs, to brief Cabinet Committee on security later: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met three service chiefs against the backdrop of recent pre-emptive airstrikes that were launched by India on the terror camps based in Pakistan. Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba briefed Sitharaman about the condition on the ground, mainly about ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir region.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met three service chiefs against the backdrop of recent pre-emptive airstrikes that were launched by India on the terror camps based in Pakistan. Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba briefed Sitharaman about the condition on the ground, mainly about ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir region. The three service chiefs have also briefed her about the measures that the security forces had taken in the last 24 hours. After the meeting, the Defence Minister is scheduled to brief the Cabinet Committee on security measures taken following the inputs given by three chiefs. Sitharaman is also scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the first photo of Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet’s debris has surfaced on several social media platforms. The Pakistani aircraft was shot down by the Indian Air Force in the aerial dogfight that took place on Wednesday. In the pictures, several Pakistani military officials were seen inspecting the debris of the aircraft. The ANI also reported that Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry was among the officials who inspected the site.

The tensions have been escalating between India and Pakistan as the two countries launched air strikes on each other in the last few days. Earlier on Tuesday, February 26, India launched a pre-emptive and non-military attack on terror camps in Pakistan. In the retaliation, Pakistan launched an attack on India’s military camps yesterday.

Amid all this, Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhman was also taken into custody by the Pakistani army forces. India has continuously been pressing Pakistan for his safe return.

