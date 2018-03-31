India has strongly demanded the extradition of Zakir Naik from Malaysia. Apart from funding terrorism, Naik has been accused of insulting religious beliefs of the Hindus, Christians and Islamic sects like Shia, Sufi and Barelvi. On July 1, 2016, Naik fled India as terrorists from the neighbouring country Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches.

The government of India has issued an order to Malaysia for extraditing the controversial terrorism influencer Zakir Naik from the country. As per reports in a leading daily, after the completion of all the documentation and legal procedures by the NIA, the external affairs ministry demanded extradition of Zakir Naik to the Malaysian authorities. The 52-year-old Islamic preacher has been accused of funding terrorism, criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity among different religious groups and influencing youths to indulge in acts of terrorism.

According to reports, a Kuala Lumpur court is likely to hear India’s request to extradite Zakir Naik, who has been taking refuge in Malaysia for a while now, however, Malaysia is ready to deport him. He In November 2017, Malaysia’s deputy PM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had stated that if the Indian government requests to extradite Zakir Naik under the Mutual Legal Assistance treaty, then the Malaysian government would take action. An official, on condition of anonymity, revealed, “There is strong evidence against Naik that he was using his NGO Islamic Research Foundation and company Harmony Media Pvt Ltd for anti-national activities”.

Moreover, a charge sheet was filed on October 26, 2017, by the NIA that claimed that Naik had intentionally made offensive remarks and insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians and Islamic sects like Shia, Sufi and Barelvi. His speeches have influenced nation’s youth to go astray joining terror outfits. Meanwhile, as per reports, a source had said that India will share evidence of his speeches spreading hatred through some CDs and DVDs with prosecutors when the extradition case comes up for hearing in Malaysia.

