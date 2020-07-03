India has raised strong objections to Pak's continuous violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, support to terrorists which has killed several Indian soldiers over the years, said sources.

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2020 so far, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that Pakistani forces have carried out 2432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces this year till now.

Despite these concerns having been shared, sources said that the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities.

“We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which are in contravention to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding,” the sources said.

They said New Delhi has also conveyed strong concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistan forces for cross border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire.

“Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities,” the sources said.

