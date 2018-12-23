India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni-IV from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the early hours of Thursday. In 2011 for the first time, the missile was fired from Dr Abdul Kalam Island.

India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni-IV from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the early hours of Thursday. The trial was described as complete success with all missions objectives being met during the test-fire. For tracking and monitoring, all parameters of the missile and gauge the effectiveness, radars and electro-optical systems had been positioned along the coast of Odisha, 2 naval ships were also deployed near the target to witness the final event.

Here are 10 things to know about the Agni-IV test fire:

This was the 7th trial of Agni-IV missile. The last trial conducted by the strategic force command (SFC) of the Indian Army from the same base on January 2, 2018 was successful.

The missile is fitted with indigenous Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS), supported by highly reliable redundant Micro Navigation System (MINGS), ensures the vehicle reaches the target with accuracy.

The Missile is lighter in weight and has two stages of Solid Propulsion and a Payload with Re-entry heat shield.

The re-entry heat shield can withstand temperatures in the range of 4000 degrees centigrade and makes sure avionics function normally with the inside temperature remaining less than 50 degrees centigrade.

The avionics are advanced supported with 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

It is a two-stage missile powered by solid propellant. Its length is 20 meters and weighs 17 tonnes. It can be fired from a road-mobile launcher.

Efforts are being made to fine-tuning the Agni missiles to defeat anti-ballistic missile systems. Radar cross section and other signatures of Agni-IV have been significantly reduced to make them much more immune to counter-measures.

In 2011 for the first time, the missile was fired from Dr Abdul Kalam Island. According to reports, all mission objectives were fully met. All systems functioned perfectly till the end encountering re-entry temperatures of more than 3,000 °C.

