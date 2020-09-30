On Wednesday, India successfully test-fired the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400-kilometre range. This is the second test-firing of the extended range version of the missile which has an indigenously developed airframe and booster.

The test-firing was carried out under the PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster. The missile was launched from a land-based facility in Odisha.

This is the second test-firing of the extended range version of the missile which has an indigenously developed airframe and booster. The BrahMos is a ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets, or land. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between the DRDO and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increasing defence exports to USD 5 billion, DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy on Thursday said that many countries have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can be exported to friendly foreign countries.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief said the target of increasing defence exports to USD 5 billion was achievable and the DRDO would play an important role in it. Several countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam, have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile which can hit targets at around 300 km.

