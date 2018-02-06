India has test-fired it's indigenously developed nuclear-capable Agni-I ballistic missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off the Odisha coast. The short-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-1 has a strike range of over 700 km. The Agni-1 missile was developed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory or ASL in collaboration with the Defence Research Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

India on Tuesday test-fired it’s indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I ballistic missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off the Odisha coast. The Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army conducted the user trial of the 700 km range missile from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore. It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period, said defence sources. The missile was inducted into service in 2004, the sources added.

The surface-to-surface, single-stage missile, powered by solid propellants, was launched as part of a regular training exercise by the armed forces, said the defence sources. The trial reconfirms the Army’s readiness to fire it at short notice, the sources added. The Agni-I missile has a specialised navigation system which ensures it reaches the target with a high degree of accuracy and precision. It has proved its excellent performance in terms of range and accuracy. The 15-metre-long Agni-I weighing 12 tonnes can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg. The last trial was successfully conducted on November 22, 2016, from the same base.

The Agni-1 missile was developed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory or ASL in collaboration with the Defence Research Development Laboratory (DRDL) and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI). The Advanced Systems Laboratory is the premier missile development laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In a recent report released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India has 130 nuclear weapons to Pakistan’s 140 while Russia leads the race with nuclear warheads with 7,000 weapons.