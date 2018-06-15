The NITI Aayog on June 15,2018 released a report titled Composite Water Management Index stating that India is facing its ‘worst’ water crisis in history and that demand for potable water will outstrip supply by 2030 if stringent measures are not taken now. According to a report, around 600 million citizens are facing extreme water stress and 2 lakh people are dying every year due to scarcity of water. 21 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad will run out of groundwater by 2020, affecting 100 million people, the study said.

By 2030, India’s water demand is expected to increase two-folds, implying severe water scarcity for hundreds of millions of people and an eventual 6% loss in the country’s GDP, the report stated.

Citing numbers by independent agencies of repute, the report pointed out that around 70% of water is being contaminated. The report further suggests that India is placed at 120th amongst 122 countries in the water quality index.

The report further stressed that there is a dire need to deepen understanding of water resources and usage. Citing data by agencies like Dalburg Analysis, FAO and UNICEF, the report stated that 40% of the population will have no access to clean drinking water by 2030 and 21 cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will run out of groundwater by 2020, affecting 100 million people.

Not only that, the organisation has also ranked all the states through an index on the composite water management, comprising 9 broad sectors with 28 different indicators covering various aspects of groundwater, restoration of water bodies, irrigation, farm practices, drinking water, policy and governance.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has topped the composite water management index list, while tribal-state Jharkhand was named as the worst performer. Notably, Gujarat is followed by Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra on the index.

Also, in the northeastern and Himalayan states, Tripura has been adjudged as the top state in 2016-17 followed by Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam. As per the report, 52% of India’s agricultural area remains dependent on rainfall, so the future expansion of irrigation needs to be focused on last-mile efficiency.

