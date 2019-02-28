India summons Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, hands over dossier on specific details of Jaish role in Pulwama terror attack: In the statement, the MEA expressed disappointment over the fact that instead of taking stringent action against terrorist entities which are operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India. India has claimed that the Indian Air Force shot down one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft by a MiG 21 Bison of the IAF and accused the neighbouring country of violating the Indian air space and targeting the Indian military posts.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India on February 27, 2019

India summons Pakistan High Commissioner, hands over dossier on specific details of Jaish role in Pulwama terror attack: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India on February 27, 2019, a statement released by the MEA said. India has claimed that the Indian Air Force shot down one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft by a MiG 21 Bison of the IAF and accused the neighbouring country of violating the Indian air space and targeting the Indian military posts.

In the statement, the MEA expressed disappointment over the fact that instead of taking stringent action against terrorist entities which are operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India. Terming the action taken by the Pakistan Air Force as unfortunate, India asserted that the neighbouring country has failed in fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorism.

India has also handed over a dossier to Pakistan with specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammad complicity in Pulwama terror attack, which claimed lives of 49 CRPF personnel. The dossier also lists the presence of Jaish camps and its leadership in Pakistan. India has also asked Pakistan to take an immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

India has also accused Pakistan of violating all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention by showing a video of injured personnel of the IAF. India has strongly condemned the act of vulgar display by Pakistan.

India has also advised Pakistan to not to harm the Indian defence personnel and has expected his immediate and safe return.

