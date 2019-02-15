India summons Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, issues demarche to protest against Pulwama attack: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and issued a strong demarche to protest against Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF jawans.

India summons Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, issues demarche to protest against Pulwama attack: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and issued a strong demarche to protest against Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 44 CRPF jawans. Gokhale told the Pakistan high commissioner that immediate and verifiable action must be taken against the Jaish-e-Mohammad and other terror groups operating on its territories, reports said. He also rejected the statement made by Pakistan foreign ministry.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Ministry of External Affairs will take all possible diplomatic steps to isolate Pakistan from the international community, for its direct hand in Pulwama attack. The Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan has also been withdrawn. Pakistan foreign ministry on Thursday said the Pulwama attack is a matter of grave concern and strongly rejected Indian government’s allegations of the country’s link to the strike without a probe.

In one of the deadliest attack in terms of casualties in three decades of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed his explosives-laden SUV into a bus that was part of CPRF convoy heading to summer capital Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

