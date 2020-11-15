Condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations at LoC, India slammed Pakistan for deliberately targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces and choosing an occasion like Diwali to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Saturday summoned Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and said it is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces.

The statement said Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others.

“It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC using heavy caliber weapons, including artillery and mortar on Indian civilians,” the statement said.

India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces. Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner, the statement said.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC spread across multiple sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam.

