The two junior officials of the Indian High Commission have been missing since this morning. The role of ISI has been suspected.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India here after two officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan, earlier in the day, confirmed that two of its officials are missing and the matter has been taken up with Islamabad.

“Two Indian High Commission officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities,” Akhilesh Singh, First Secretary and spokesperson, Indian High Commission, Pakistan, told ANI.

Recently, ANI had reported how Pakistan’s spy agency ISI had been tailing and harassing Indian officials in Pakistan and also increased their presence around the Islamabad residence of Gaurav Ahluwalia, the acting High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.

The incident came days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India.

South Block is closely watching the developments, according to sources.

The Indian mission in Islamabad has also lodged a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This incident is likely to cause a further dip in the already tense India-Pakistan relations.

