India on May 27, 2018 summoned Pakitan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah over Pakistan’s order on Gilgit-Baltistan stating to integrate the region into the federal structure of the country. Criticising the move, MEA in its statement told him that any action to alter the status of any part of the territory under his country’s forcible occupation has no legal basis. “It was clearly conveyed that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir which also includes the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ areas is an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947. Any action to alter the status of any part of the territory under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever, and is completely unacceptable,” the official press release said.

The ministry said it was also conveyed to the Pakistani deputy envoy that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of part of J&K by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan-occupied territories (PoK).

According to a report, on May 20, 2018, Islamabad’s top civil and military leaders had decided to give greater administrative and financial authority to PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, the region through which the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes.

During a meeting of the National Security Committee – the top civil and military body – Sartaj Aziz, deputy chairman planning commission and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, reportedly said to have briefed the committee on the PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan reform proposals on May 19, 2018, an official statement had said.

The meeting chaired by Abbasi had reviewed these proposals and after detailed deliberations, a consensus was reached on the “devolution of greater administrative authority and financial powers” to the ‘PoK government’ and the Gilgit-Baltistan government, as per the statement.

However, there was also consensus over retention of the PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan Councils as advisory bodies and the grant of a five-year tax holiday to Gilgit-Baltistan so as to create adequate incentives for the development of the region and bring it at par with the other areas of Pakistan, PTI has reported.

Gilgit-Baltistan is treated as a separate geographical entity by Pakistan. Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh are four provinces of Pakistan.

On a closer look, this is not the first time that Pakistan’s deputy envoy has been summoned by India. Recently, Shah too was summoned over the killing of a 7-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Bhimber sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

