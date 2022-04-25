In a circular for its members, the IATA announced that India has canceled tourist visas for Chinese nationals

In a circular for its members, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that India has canceled tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

“Tourist permits issued to nationals of China (People’s Republic) are no longer valid,” the IATA stated in a circular sent to its member carriers on Wednesday.

The circular further states that nationals of Bhutan, India, the Maldives, and Nepal, as well as travelers having an Indian residence permit, visas, or e-visas, are permitted to enter India.

However, passengers carrying an overseas citizen of India card or booklet, such as a Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) card or a diplomatic passport, are also allowed to enter India.

IATA announced that tourist visas with a 10-year validity period are also no longer valid.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a global airline association with roughly 290 members who account for more than 80% of global air travel.

Meanwhile, India raised its concern with China on the issue of Indian students studying in China who have been denied permission to return home due to COVID-19 restrictions but no actions were taken by the Chinese Government.

Following discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism that China would take a non-discriminatory approach to the problem, which affects the future of many young people.

“I also raised the plight of Indian students studying in China who have been denied permission to return due to COVID limitations. We believe China would take a non-discriminatory stance because the future of many young people is at stake “Jaishankar expressed his thoughts.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, these students had no choice but to leave China and relocate to India.