India terms Imran Khan’s speech lame, says Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism: Soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denied Pakistan’s role in Pulwama terror attack, India has hit out at the PTI chief alleging that he has been ignoring the fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the dastardly attack. While reacting to Khan’s statement that India has no evidence against Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar asserted that it is a well-known fact that Jaish and its chief are based in Pakistan adding that the evidence is sufficient for Pakistan to take action.

Terming Khan’s remarks as lame excuses, the MEA noted that Pakistan was provided with proofs during 26/11 Mumbai attack, however, no actions were taken by the country in the past 10 years. India further kept forward the horrific Pathankot terror attack in which Pakistan had promised guaranteed action. The ministry further alleged that Pakistan’s claims of guaranteed action are ringing hollow given the track record of Pak. India further lashed out at Pakistan alleging that ministers in the country publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who have been proscribed by the UN.

While responding to Pakistan call for holding talks with India, the MEA said that India has repeatedly supported the suggestion of having a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.

India further denied Pakistan’s claims of being the greatest victim of terrorism. India said that this was far from the truth. It further added that the international community is well acquainted with Pakistan’s reality and the fact that it sponsors terrorism.

