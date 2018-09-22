A recent report by the United States claimed that India is the third largest victim of terror in the world. This for the second time in the row that India has been listed at the third position in the terror victim list. Till 2015, Pakistan held the third position on the list. Iraq held the first position followed by Afghanistan.

Just a few hours after a report by United Nations said that poverty in India has dropped by half, a recent report by the United States claimed that India is the third largest victim of terror in the world. This for the second time in the row that India has been listed at the third position in the terror victim list. Till 2015, Pakistan held the third position on the list. Iraq held the first position followed by Afghanistan. As per the data revealed by the US study, in 2017 India witnessed more than 850 terror attacks. Out of the reported attacks, 25% were in Jammu and Kashmir.

The US study further claimed that Maoists are the fourth deadliest terror group after Islamic State (IS), Taliban and Al Shabaab. The study said that Maoists were responsible for carrying out 53% of terror attacks in the country.

The data released by the US Department of State claimed that the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir increased by 24% in 2017. The study added that the state witnessed an increase of 89% in the number of people getting killed in the terror attacks.

The US department study further said there were around 43 terror groups which were active in India. It added that the number of deaths in terror attacks also increased from 344 in 2016 to 380 in 2017.

In the recent terror attack that took place in south Kashmir, 3 special officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police were kidnapped and killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

