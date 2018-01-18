Agni-5 is the most advanced missile in Agni series. Today India has test-fired Intercontinental 5000-km range surface to surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am. India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with 2500 km to more than 3500km range.

The test firing of the ballistic missile took place from Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am (Image tweeted by Om Prakash Mathur ‏Verified account)

India’s indigenously-developed nuclear-capable Agni-5 inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), which can reach targets as far as Beijing, was successfully test fired on Thursday. The test-firing was done off the Odisha coast. The Agni-V is the most advanced version of the Agni series, part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme that started in the 1960s. With this missile, India joined the US, Russia, the UK, France and China, which boast ICBM capabilities, when it tested its first Agni-V missile in 2012.

According to reports, the trial was described as ‘fully successful’ and the missile travelled for 19 minutes and covered 5000Km. The test firing of the ballistic missile took place from Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am. It was last tested on December 26, 2017. The missile needs few more user-trials before the 50-tonne missile is produced in adequate numbers of induction. ‘Agni-5’ is most advanced missile in the Agni series with new technologies incorporated in it in terms of navigation, guidance and engine. For the people across India, the indigenous-developed developed long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile’s successful testing is a proud moment.

“We have successfully launched nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V today,” ANI quoted defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying. “The high speed onboard computer and fault tolerant software along with robust and reliable bus guided the missile flawlessly,” said an official of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with 2500 km to more than 3500km range.

