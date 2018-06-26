India was ranked as world's most dangerous country for women in a poll of global experts. Afghanistan and Syria are the second and third most dangerous countries following up by Somalia and Saudi Arabia according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of 550 experts on women's issues. The only western country US was marked at the third position of the survey for in terms of human trafficking, sex slavery, domestic violence, forced marriages and female infanticide.

A poll of global experts released on Tuesday has declared India as the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the increased sexual harassment cases and the high risk of being a forced slave labour. The Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues has ranked Afghanistan the second highest country while Syria was given the third position which was shared by the only western nation to be in the list, the United States. The top 10 dangerous countries list has Somalia and Saudi Arabia at number 4 and 5.

The 2011 survey had Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, and Somalia as the most dangerous countries for women to reside in. Thereafter, India has become the most dangerous country in the latest survey. Karnataka government official, Manjunath Gangadhara was noted as saying that India has been disrespectful and degradable towards woman as the rape, marital rape, sexual assault, female infanticide and harassment cases have increased unabated in the country. It has become world’s fastest growing economy and leader in space and technology but is shamed for violence committed against women.

As per experts, despite the horrific Nirbhaya case, no actions have been taken against such cases infant the crime has increased by 83 per cent from 2007 to 2016. India was ranked at the first position in terms of human trafficking, sex slavery, domestic violence, forced marriages and female infanticide while Delhi has become the hub city of India for practising domestic violence, human trafficking, harassment and rape. India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development chose not to say anything on the matter.

