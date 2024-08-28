India To Build 12 New Industrial Smart Cities With Rs. 28,602 Crore Investment

This initiative is set to create a grand network of Industrial Smart Cities across the country, significantly boosting India's economic growth and global competitiveness. These new industrial nodes will span across 10 states and be strategically situated along six major corridors. (Read more below)

In a landmark decision set to reshape India’s industrial landscape, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved 12 new projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). With an estimated investment of Rs. 28,602 crore. This initiative is set to create a grand network of Industrial Smart Cities across the country, significantly boosting India’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

These new industrial nodes will span across 10 states and be strategically situated along six major corridors. The selected locations include Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan. This strategic expansion is designed to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities and drive economic progress.

The NICDP aims to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by attracting investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These industrial nodes are expected to be pivotal in achieving the government’s goal of USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030, reinforcing India’s position as a globally competitive economy. The new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, incorporating ‘plug-n-play’ and ‘walk-to-work’ concepts to ensure they are equipped with advanced infrastructure for sustainable industrial operations.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, these projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, facilitating seamless movement of people, goods, and services. The envisioned industrial cities are set to be growth centers, driving regional transformation and development. This initiative is a significant step towards realizing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ or a developed India, positioning India as a key player in the Global Value Chains (GVC) and fostering an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India.

The NICDP is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct jobs and up to 3 million indirect jobs. This job creation will not only provide livelihoods but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are implemented. The focus on sustainability is a key feature of the NICDP, with projects designed to incorporate ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimize environmental impact. The government aims to create industrial cities that are not only economic hubs but also models of environmental stewardship.

With the approval of these 12 new industrial nodes, India is making a significant stride towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. This ongoing progress, alongside the completion of four projects and the implementation of another four, highlights the government’s commitment to transforming India’s industrial sector and fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive economic environment.

