The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has incorporated the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector unit that will be commercially looked after the research and development work of the space agency, co-produce PSLV and launch satellites through SSLVs, reported PTI

NSIL will look after small satellite technology transfer to industry, manufacture of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), a product which is being developed by ISRO in collaboration with the private sector and productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian industry.

It will also look after the productionisation and marketing of space-based products and services, including launch an application, developed by ISRO centers and the constituent units of the Department and Space centers and the constituent units of the Department of Space and marketing spin-off technologies and products and services both in India and abroad.

The same was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In its official notification, PMO said NSIL would enable Indian Industries to scale up high-technology manufacturing and production base for meeting the growing needs of the Indian space program and would further spur the growth of Indian industries in the space sector. Antrix Ltd is another PSU under the Department of Space that acts as a commercial arm of ISRO.

