Covid-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that India's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available by end of this year.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asserted that India’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available by end of this year 2020. While inaugurating an NDRF 10-bedded makeshift hospital, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that one of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates was in the third phase of the clinical trial, they were very confident that a vaccine would be developed by the end of this year.

He further said that he was happy to have said that in the eighth month of the battle, India had the best recovery rate of 75 per cent, a total of 2.2 million patients had recovered and gone home and another seven lakh were going to be cured very soon.

Dr Harsh Vardhan added that they started with only one testing laboratory in Pune but they scaled up the diagnostic capabilities and strengthened the testing capacity. He said that on the present-day, India had 1500 testing labs for COVID-19 and on Friday they tested over one million samples.

India on Saturday recorded the highest-ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the recoveries exceed the active cases by more than 15 lakh and the recovery rate stands at 74.69 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has 1500 testing labs for COVID-19 and on Friday over one million tests were conducted.

