India to have its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Thursday said that the country is planning to launch its own space station. Reports said that the project would be an extension of the Gangayaan mission aimed to send an Indian crew to space sometime in 2022. On the other hand, India is looking forward to launching the 20-tonne space station in 2030. The ISRO said that the space station would most likely to be used to conduct microgravity experiments.

Apart from that, India will build the space station on its own, without collaboration with any other country for the project. “We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,” Sivan said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

ISRO Chief K Sivan: We are planning to have a space station for India, our own space station. pic.twitter.com/5lGcuPwCuA — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Earlier in a press conference, ISRO chief said that Rs 10,000 crore had been approved for the Gaganyan mission and apart from that the organisation would be working on 32 new missions in 2019. The ISRO chief also said that the target for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021.

Sivan in an interview with IANS said that they have set up a new centre called Human Space Flight Centre for managing the work relating to Gaganyaan and the design work relating to the proposed manned mission is underway, which will be finalised soon.

