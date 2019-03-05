India to lose tariff concession of $5.6 billion if Trump withdraws India's name from GSP program list: The US has announced its attention to terminate India’s preferential trade treatment under GSP on Tuesday. If removed from the beneficiaries' list, India would no longer be allowed to export $5.6 billion worth of its exports to enter the United States duty-free. He has clarified the fact in the letter that the step has been taken after "intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India".

India to lose tariff concession of $ 5.6 billion if Trump withdraws India’s name from GSP program list: The United States President Donald Trump has announced that India will soon be removed from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program as India failed to provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets, in accordance with the GSP eligibility criteria. The US has announced its attention to terminate India’s preferential trade treatment under GSP on Tuesday. If removed from the beneficiaries’ list, India would no longer be allowed to export $5.6 billion worth of its exports to enter the United States duty-free.

The movement has come at a time when Trump-led US government has been taking actions to bring down the US trade deficits. Reportedly, Trump has also handed over a letter to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives in which he has expressed his intention to end the preferential trade status given to India.

There have been several events in the past when Trump had criticised India for its high tariffs. He has clarified the fact in the letter that the step has been taken after “intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India”.

The US Trade Representative in a media release stated that the changes will come into effect at least 60 days after the notifications to Congress and the government of India. It further added that it will be enacted by a Presidential Proclamation.

The US Trade Representative has also declared that the US goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017. Apart from that, terminating India’s Preferential Trade Status would be the first stringent action against India since Trump took office in 2017. Except for India, Turkey is also reported to be removed as a beneficiary under the GSP program.

“The Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) is a U.S. trade program designed to promote economic growth in the developing world by providing preferential duty-free entry for up to 4,800 products from 129 designated beneficiary countries and territories. GSP was instituted on January 1, 1976, by the Trade Act of 1974,” an article in the Washington Post stated.

