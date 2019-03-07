Chakra III will be the third Russian submarine granted to the Indian Navy. In the wake of China's attempts to expand its influence in the Indian Ocean region, India has been making efforts to strengthen its naval efficiency. The deal for this third submarine has materialised days after Indo-Russian joint production facility to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian army was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Old friends India and Russia have sealed yet another bilateral pact as the two countries signed a $3 billion deal leasing nuclear-powered attack submarine to the Indian Navy for a period of 10 years. An inter-governmental treaty capping months of negotiations on price has been signed by both Russia and India. As part of the treaty norms, Russia will have to deliver the Akula class submarine to the Indian Navy by 2025. Akula submarine will be known as Chakra III in India.

Chakra III will be the third Russian submarine granted to the Indian Navy. In the wake of China’s attempts to expand its influence in the Indian Ocean region, India has been making efforts to strengthen its naval efficiency. The deal for this third submarine has materialised days after Indo-Russian joint production facility to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian army was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first Russian nuclear-powered submarine INS Chakra was obtained in 1988 under a three-year lease. The second one was in 2012 for a period of 10 years. India had signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Russia in October last year. The deal was aimed to acquire a batch of S-400 air defence missile system.

