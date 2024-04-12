India to Purchase 97 Indigenous Fighter Jets from HAL

The Defence Ministry has taken a significant step towards bolstering India’s defence capabilities by issuing a tender to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, valued at over Rs 65,000 crore. This procurement is poised to become the largest order for indigenous military hardware ever placed by the Indian government.

According to government officials, this procurement marks a crucial milestone in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) efforts to modernize its fleet, replacing aging aircraft like the MiG-21s, MiG-23s, and MiG-27s. These older aircraft have either been phased out or are slated for phase-out in the near future.

The Defence Ministry’s tender to HAL, which was issued recently, allows a three-month window for the firm to respond. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of revitalizing HAL and promoting indigenous defence manufacturing. Under his leadership, HAL has secured contracts for various indigenous fighter aircraft, helicopters, and engines.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to indigenous defence capabilities was highlighted when he undertook a sortie in the trainer variant of the indigenous fighter aircraft, marking the first-ever flight by an Indian Prime Minister in a combat aircraft.

The decision to acquire 97 additional LCA Mark 1A fighter jets was initially announced by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during discussions about enhancing indigenous fighter aircraft orders. This move follows a comprehensive review of the indigenous fighter jet programme, involving stakeholders like HAL and the Defence Ministry.

The LCA Mark 1A aircraft represents a significant advancement in technology, with superior avionics and radar capabilities compared to earlier versions. It boasts an impressive indigenous content of over 65%, embodying the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative.

This procurement not only enhances India’s defence preparedness but also contributes significantly to the growth of small and medium enterprises engaged in the defence sector across the country. It serves as a testament to India’s self-reliance in the aerospace industry and reinforces its position as a key player in the global defence arena.

Looking ahead, HAL is poised to secure additional contracts for over 200 LCA Mark 2s and a similar number of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, further cementing India’s position as a leading force in indigenous defence manufacturing.