In light of the Omicron scare in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Christmas, i.e December 25, to announce the approval of booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60 with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctor.

An year since undertaking the one of the biggest vaccine programmes in Covid-19, this is going to be a mammoth task and requires questioning who will be undertaking the responsibility to inoculate everyone and roll out boosters for those who have taken their first two doses of the vaccine.

Centre:

The pros of Centre rolling out booster doses include ease of tracking vaccine dose supply, avoiding vaccine dose wastage, avoiding vaccine supply shortage and avoiding disparities in vaccine coverage. The cons, on the other hand, include difficulty in keeping track of population, challenging supply chain logistics, difficulty in coordination with states and difficulty in reaching grassroot level.

State:

The pros of state rolling out booster doses include focused vaccination task forces, ability to reach grassroot levels, better understanding of health infrastructure and focus on smaller population. The cons of this include vaccine shortage challenge, vaccine dose wastage, disparities in vaccine coverage and difficulty for centre to keep track of dose supply.

Whether it is the Centre or state that undertakes the mammoth responsibility, both would have to work in close coordination and at a fast pace to ensure India wins the fight against Covid-19.