The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka handed over a 40,000 MT petroleum shipment to Sri Lankan Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila on Tuesday.

People familiar with the situation stated on Thursday that the state-run Indian Oil Corporation is anticipated to deliver 40,000 tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka soon. This will be in addition to the seven monthly shipments of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel that were completed in February under the line of credit for purchasing petroleum goods.

“The government and the sector are working together to overcome particular challenges like shipping facility availability,” the person said.

The Indian High Commissioner took to Twitter to say that New Delhi is a devoted partner and real friend of Colombo.

“India is a loyal ally and real friend of SriLanka. Today, the Hon’ble Energy Minister Gammanpila received a 40,000 MT petroleum consignment from Indian Oil. The India-Sri Lanka collaboration continues to work towards lka’s energy security.”- the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.